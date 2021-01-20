Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide reach 8,200

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 6,415 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 690,912. There were a total of 35,592 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 31,738 cases (591 cases per 10,000 residents) and 360 deaths. That's an increase of 347 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,107 active cases of COVID-19 and 28,098 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 345 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 253 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 22,646 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,892 total cases (761 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,711 total cases (699 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths; Forsyth County with 25,473 total cases (666 cases per 10,000 residents) and 255 deaths; Randolph County with 10,254 total cases (714 cases per 10,000 residents) and 157 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,794 total cases (637 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 245 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 5.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,200 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 61 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,740 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 141 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 23.98 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 142,716 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,567 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 398,009.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
