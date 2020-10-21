Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide surpass 4,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,842 new cases as of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 250,592. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 16,150 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 48 new cases reported Wednesday and one new death. That brings the case total to 10,619 (198 cases per 10,000 residents), with 196 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 10,394 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 189 verified deaths. That's an increase of 90 cases and two new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 740 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,974 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,852 cases (286 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Davidson County had 3,509 cases (209 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,264 (216 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Randolph County had 3,542 cases (247 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,766 cases (194 cases per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,032 state residents have died. That's 40 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,219 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 16 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 8.18 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 60,061 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 401,139 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 219,499 as of Tuesday's, a one-day increase of 513 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.