Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Five more deaths reported in Guilford County because of the coronavirus, NC health officials report

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 39,399 total cases (23,243 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 36,191 cases (21,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Forsyth County with 77,671 total cases (20,317 cases per 100,000 residents) and 657 deaths; Randolph County with 29,595 total cases (20,600 cases per 100,000 residents) and 356 deaths; and Rockingham County had 18,276 total cases (20,081 cases per 100,000 residents) and 229 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 257 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 96% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,108 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,741 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 52 more than on Tuesday.