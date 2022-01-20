Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Five more deaths reported in Guilford County because of the coronavirus, NC health officials report

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 29,580 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 73,060 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 33.3% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 98,121 cases and 980 deaths, five more deaths than yesterday's report.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 15,575 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 960 additional cases reported since Wednesday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 265 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 96,709 cumulative cases and 80,176 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 39,399 total cases (23,243 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 36,191 cases (21,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Forsyth County with 77,671 total cases (20,317 cases per 100,000 residents) and 657 deaths; Randolph County with 29,595 total cases (20,600 cases per 100,000 residents) and 356 deaths; and Rockingham County had 18,276 total cases (20,081 cases per 100,000 residents) and 229 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 257 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 96% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,108 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,741 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 52 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 339,276 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 318,153 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 67.9 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 930,765 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,461 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 853,230.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.