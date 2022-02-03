Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll surpasses 1,000, NC officials say

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 14,966 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 62,585 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 22.2% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 109,130 cases (20,316 cases per 100,000 residents) and 1,004 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 10,212 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 499 additional cases reported since Wednesday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19, the same number as reported since Monday. There are currently 193 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 106,921 cumulative cases and 95,735 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 44,028 total cases (25,974 cases per 100,000 residents) and 415 deaths; Davidson County with 40,827 cases (24,358 cases per 100,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Forsyth County with 87,362 total cases (22,852 cases per 100,000 residents) and 699 deaths; Randolph County with 33,584 total cases (23,376 cases per 100,000 residents) and 373 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,637 total cases (22,676 cases per 100,000 residents) and 247 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 223 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, 14 fewer than Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,027 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,556 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 169 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 341,793 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,576 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 149,583 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 75.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 287,114 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,916 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 888,784.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.