Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll surpasses 1,000, NC officials say

Cone Health: There were 223 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, 14 fewer than Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,027 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,556 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 169 fewer than on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 341,793 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,576 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 149,583 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.