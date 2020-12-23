Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County deaths pass 300; statewide, hospitalizations hit record high 3,043

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,609 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 494,511. There were a total of 35,522 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 10.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,681 cases (422 cases per 10,000 residents) and 303 deaths. That's an increase of 244 cases and nine new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,537 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon and 20,495 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 289 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 202 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,085 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,667 county residents have recovered from the illness. Those numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,578 total cases (565 cases per 10,000 residents) and 116 deaths; Davidson County with 7,780 total cases (464 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; Forsyth County with 18,979 total cases (496 cases per 10,000 residents) and 212 deaths; Randolph County with 7,430 total cases (517 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,105 total cases (451 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,360 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 69 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations remained above 3,000 for a second day, reaching a record high 3,043 on Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 42 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 17.9 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening. New cases increased by 183,927 since Monday's report. The CDC also reported 1,725 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 318,569. Those numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.