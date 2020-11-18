Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County documents 4 new deaths, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,367 new cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 320,862. There were a total of 27,363 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 203 new cases reported Wednesday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,529 (271 cases per 10,000 residents), with 222 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 13,578 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 214 verified deaths as of Tuesday. That's an increase of 213 new cases since Monday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 859 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,724 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,260 cases (369 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,593 cases (274 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 11,366 (297 cases per 10,000 residents) and 151 deaths; Randolph County had 4,748 cases (330 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,645 cases (291 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,898 state residents have died. That's 46 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,537 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 36 more than on Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 11.13 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 151,855 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 1.09 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 246,232 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 762 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
