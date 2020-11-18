Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County documents 4 new deaths, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,367 new cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 320,862. There were a total of 27,363 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 203 new cases reported Wednesday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,529 (271 cases per 10,000 residents), with 222 deaths.

