Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford death toll climbs by 7; state hits records for new cases and hospitalizations

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 4,199 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 371,594. There were a total of 25,740 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 17,149 cases (319 cases per 10,000 residents) and 246 deaths. That's an increase of 162 cases and seven new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 967 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 15,032 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 239 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 159 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 944 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 13,824 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,312 total cases (431 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Davidson County with 5,468 total cases (326 cases per 10,000 residents) and 53 deaths; Forsyth County with 13,703 total cases (358 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths; Randolph County with 5,582 total cases (389 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,157 total cases (347 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,366 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 82 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 2,039 were hospitalized statewide Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by six from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 13.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. New cases increased by 178,395 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,462 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 269,763.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
