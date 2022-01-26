 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford has reported more than 15,000 active cases
featured top story

Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford has reported more than 15,000 active cases

Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Wuhan coronavirus or 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.
Bulgnn

Even though COVID-19 is not expected to go away, it’s much more likely to become endemic here in the United States and abroad. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 20,286 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,136 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 32.4% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 104,506 cases (19,455 cases per 100,000 residents) and 986 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 15,128 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 686 additional cases reported since Tuesday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 313 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 102,507 cumulative cases and 86,411 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 41,956 total cases (24,751 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 38,847 cases (23,177 cases per 100,000 residents) and 362 deaths; Forsyth County with 82,989 total cases (21,708 cases per 100,000 residents) and 673 deaths; Randolph County with 31,929 total cases (22,224 cases per 100,000 residents) and 363 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,379 total cases (21,293 cases per 100,000 residents) and 239 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 287 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 93% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,440 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,090 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 35 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 340,136 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 319,236 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 144,801 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 70.64 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 222,235 new cases reported Monday. The CDC also reported 545 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 864,203.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

