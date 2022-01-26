Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford has reported more than 15,000 active cases

Cone Health: There were 287 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 93% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,440 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,090 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 35 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 340,136 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 319,236 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 144,801 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.