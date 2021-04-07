Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide increase to 1,025

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,380 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 924,810. There were a total of 18,454 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.77% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,555 cases (811 cases per 10,000 residents) and 622 deaths. That's an increase of 78 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,506 active cases of COVID-19 and 42,331 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 578 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 56 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,260 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 40,246 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,069 total cases (1,007 cases per 10,000 residents) and 242 deaths; Davidson County with 15,528 cases (926 cases per 10,000 residents) and 180 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,645 total cases (880 cases per 10,000 residents) and 363 deaths; Randolph County with 14,370 total cases (1,000 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,144 total cases (785 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,212 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 23 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,025 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 43 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 152,748 first doses and 100,822 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.38 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.59 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 62,878 from the day before. The CDC also reported 353 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 554,420. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
