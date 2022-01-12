Wednesday's COVID-19 update: NC adds more than 25K new cases, positive tests at 30.9%

Cone Health: There were 266 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 96% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,763 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,098 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 107 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 337,854 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,059 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.