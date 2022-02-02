Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 1,000 deaths in Guilford County related to the coronavirus

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 12,335 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 40,793 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 24.2% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 108,642 cases (20,225 cases per 100,000 residents) and 998 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 10,672 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 384 additional cases reported since Tuesday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19, the same number as reported since Monday. There are currently 228 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 106,422 cumulative cases and 94,776 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 43,777 total cases (25,826 cases per 100,000 residents) and 415 deaths; Davidson County with 40,625 cases (24,238 cases per 100,000 residents) and 370 deaths; Forsyth County with 86,895 total cases (22,730 cases per 100,000 residents) and 697 deaths; Randolph County with 33,434 total cases (23,272 cases per 100,000 residents) and 370 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,518 total cases (22,545 cases per 100,000 residents) and 247 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 237 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, four fewer than Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,904 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,725 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 61 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 341,603 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,311 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 149,145 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 75.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 287,114 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,916 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 888,784.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.