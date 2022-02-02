Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 1,000 deaths in Guilford County related to the coronavirus

Cone Health: There were 237 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, four fewer than Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,904 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,725 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 61 fewer than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 341,603 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,311 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 149,145 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.