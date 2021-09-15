Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 60,000 total cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,234 total cases (13,809 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 22,751 cases (13,669 cases per 100,000 residents) and 240 deaths; Forsyth County with 45,966 total cases (12,084 cases per 100,000 residents) and 479 deaths; Randolph County with 18,814 total cases (13,231 cases per 100,000 residents) and 270 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,226 total cases (11,315 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 149 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,405 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,630 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 60 fewer than on Monday.