Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 60,000 total cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 7,277 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 52,345 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 59,760 cases (11,125 cases per 100,000 residents) and 790 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,377 active cases of COVID-19 and 58,664 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 155 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 54,544 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,234 total cases (13,809 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 22,751 cases (13,669 cases per 100,000 residents) and 240 deaths; Forsyth County with 45,966 total cases (12,084 cases per 100,000 residents) and 479 deaths; Randolph County with 18,814 total cases (13,231 cases per 100,000 residents) and 270 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,226 total cases (11,315 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 149 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,405 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,630 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 60 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 309,424 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 288,553 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.88 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 41.26 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 126,083 from the day before. The CDC also reported 989 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 660,380.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
