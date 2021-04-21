Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Out of 43 new deaths statewide, 10 were in Guilford County, state data shows

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,963 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 952,529. There were a total of 21,895 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,454 cases (846 cases per 10,000 residents) and 666 deaths. That's an increase of 80 cases since Tuesday's report and 10 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,809 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,017 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 599 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 49 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,271 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,608 county residents have recovered from the illness. This information will be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,504 total cases (1,033 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 15,933 cases (951 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,651 total cases (906 cases per 10,000 residents) and 369 deaths; Randolph County with 14,715 total cases (1,024 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,287 total cases (801 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, five fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,480 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 43 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,168 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's two fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 176,141 first doses and 144,516 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.59 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 57,261 from the day before. The CDC also reported 733 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 565,613.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.