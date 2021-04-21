Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Out of 43 new deaths statewide, 10 were in Guilford County, state data shows

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,963 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 952,529. There were a total of 21,895 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,454 cases (846 cases per 10,000 residents) and 666 deaths. That's an increase of 80 cases since Tuesday's report and 10 new deaths.