Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Over 6 million vaccine doses administered statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,395 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 938,784. There were a total of 21,471 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 44,634 cases (831 cases per 10,000 residents) and 634 deaths. That's an increase of 114 cases since Monday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,614 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,219 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 584 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 53 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,265 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,020 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be udpated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,274 total cases (1,019 cases per 10,000 residents) and 254 deaths; Davidson County with 15,739 cases (939 cases per 10,000 residents) and 182 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,201 total cases (895 cases per 10,000 residents) and 367 deaths; Randolph County with 14,620 total cases (1,018 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,224 total cases (794 cases per 10,000 residents) and 90 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,325 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 20 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,045 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 13 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 163,197 first doses and 124,907 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 61,526 from the day before. The CDC also reported 569 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 559,741. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
