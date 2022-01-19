Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Positivity rate nears 36% statewide for coronavirus tests

Cone Health: There were 238 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,037 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,689 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 59 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 339,053 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,914 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.