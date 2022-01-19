 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Positivity rate nears 36% statewide for coronavirus tests
Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Positivity rate nears 36% statewide for coronavirus tests

Americans can request free COVID-19 test kits -- four per address -- at COVIDTESTS.GOV. The tests are free from the U.S. government and the first shipments are set to go out by the end of January.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 17,374 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 40,316 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 35.9% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 97,389 cases and 975 deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 15,635 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 784 additional cases reported since Tuesday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 255 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 95,749 cumulative cases and 79,156 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 38,985 total cases (22,999 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 35,939 cases (21,442 cases per 100,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Forsyth County with 76,734 total cases (20,072 cases per 100,000 residents) and 653 deaths; Randolph County with 29,260 total cases (20,367 cases per 100,000 residents) and 356 deaths; and Rockingham County had 18,143 total cases (19,935 cases per 100,000 residents) and 229 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 238 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Wednesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,037 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,689 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 59 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 339,053 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,914 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 66.71 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 855,149 new cases reported Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,127 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 850,575.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

