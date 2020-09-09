The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 897 new cases as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 179,542. There were 11,350 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 42 additional cases reported Wednesday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,409 (139 cases per 10,000 residents), with 174 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 7,328 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 216 cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 614 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,190 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,431 cases (206 cases per 10,000 residents) and 47 deaths; Davidson County had 2,341 cases (141 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,481 cases (171 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths; Randolph County had 2,523 cases (176 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,002 cases (110 cases per 10,000 residents) and 10 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,958 state residents have died. That's 49 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 86% of hospitals reporting, 916 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 89 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.28 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 282,919 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 188,688 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 175 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
