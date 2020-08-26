The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,245 new cases as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 158,985. There were 15,303 tests completed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 7.8% of tests returned were positive. Over 2.12 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 102 more coronavirus cases reported Wednesday and three new deaths. So far in the county, 6,518 residents have become infected, a rate of 122 cases per 10,000 residents, and 166 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,430 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 156 deaths, an increase of 52 cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 585 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,781 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,955 cases (178 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,080 cases (125 per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,952 cases (157 cases per 10,000 residents) and 70 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,346 cases (164 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 721 cases (80 cases per 10,000 residents) and seven deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Wednesday, 2,606 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 36 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,004 people were hospitalized on Tuesday because of the coronavirus. That's four more than Monday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.75 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 37,086 since Tuesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 177,759 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,124 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Can someone please explain why there continues to be two "official" counts for Guilford County?
