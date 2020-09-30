Wednesday's COVID-19 update: State reports 4 new deaths in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,495 new cases as of noon Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 210,631. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) NCDHHS noted they experienced technical issues on Tuesday, leading cases and data reported to be lower on Tuesday and higher on Wednesday. There were a total of 13,225 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 47 additional cases reported Wednesday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,736 (164 cases per 10,000 residents), with 185 deaths.

