Wednesday's COVID-19 update: State reports 4 new deaths in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,495 new cases as of noon Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 210,631. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) NCDHHS noted they experienced technical issues on Tuesday, leading cases and data reported to be lower on Tuesday and higher on Wednesday. There were a total of 13,225 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 47 additional cases reported Wednesday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,736 (164 cases per 10,000 residents), with 185 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 8,649 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's a decrease of 17 cases due to non-Guilford County cases being transferred to the appropriate home county and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 675 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,111 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,977 cases (239 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; Davidson County had 2,820 cases (169 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,097 cases (187 cases per 10,000 residents) and 103 deaths; Randolph County had 2,884 cases (201 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,291 cases (142 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,532 state residents have died. That's 38 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 956 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's six more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.12 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 33,891 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 304,696 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 204,598 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 270 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
