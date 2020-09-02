The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,129 new cases as of 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 170,553. There were 15,870 tests completed Wednesday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 46 additional cases reported Wednesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,013 (131 cases per 10,000 residents), with 170 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,963 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 160 verified deaths. That's an increase of 72 cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 603 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,033 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,259 cases (196 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,220 cases (133 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,266 cases (165 cases per 10,000 residents) and 80 deaths; Randolph County had 2,438 cases (170 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; and Rockingham County had 855 cases (94 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,779 state residents have died. That's 38 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 858 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 88 fewer than Monday, but NCDHHS noted that they identified a potential error in the submitted hospitalization data for patients in the last 24 hours, delaying further hospitalization data from being release.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.04 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. There have been 295,039 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 184,083 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,033 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
