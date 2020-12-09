Wednesday's COVID-19 update: State sets record for highest single-day increase in cases; Guilford surpasses 19,000 total cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 6,459 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 410,527. There were a total of 42,555 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,009 cases (354 cases per 10,000 residents) and 272 deaths. That's an increase of 327 cases and five new deaths from the day before.