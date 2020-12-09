Wednesday's COVID-19 update: State sets record for highest single-day increase in cases; Guilford surpasses 19,000 total cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 6,459 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 410,527. There were a total of 42,555 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,009 cases (354 cases per 10,000 residents) and 272 deaths. That's an increase of 327 cases and five new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,655 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 16,679 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 259 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 193 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 998 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 14,763 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,094 total cases (477 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths; Davidson County with 6,164 total cases (368 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 15,480 total cases (405 cases per 10,000 residents) and 176 deaths; Randolph County with 6,156 total cases (428 cases per 10,000 residents) and 98 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,450 total cases (379 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,661 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 56 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the ninth day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,440 were hospitalized statewide Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 67 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 217,046 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,566 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 285,351.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
