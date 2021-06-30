Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 2.7% of tests positive

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 208 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,013,689. There were a total of 12,021 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,720 cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 18 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 350 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,667 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 9 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,292 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,605 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,026 total cases (1,122 cases per 10,000 residents) and 290 deaths; Davidson County with 17,027 cases (1,016 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,028 total cases (969 cases per 10,000 residents) and 421 deaths; Randolph County with 15,342 total cases (1,068 cases per 10,000 residents) and 232 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,101 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 155 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,437 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 13 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 393 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's nine more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 259,674 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 245,198 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.88 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.47 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 7,888 from the day before. The CDC also reported 108 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 601,808. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.