Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 2,300 people hospitalized

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,012 total cases (1,180.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,149 cases (1,082.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 209 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,160 total cases (1,024.3 cases per 10,000 residents) and 435 deaths; Randolph County with 16,197 total cases (1,127.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,592 total cases (944.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,790 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,304 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 125 more than on Monday.