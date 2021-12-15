Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 9% of COVID-19 tests positive

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,755 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 36,327 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 72,787 cases (13,550 cases per 100,000 residents) and 932 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,980 active cases of COVID-19 and 71,724 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 927 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 77 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,816 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,407 total cases (16,758 cases per 100,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Davidson County with 27,892 cases (16,641 cases per 100,000 residents) and 328 deaths; Forsyth County with 55,970 total cases (14,641 cases per 100,000 residents) and 595 deaths; Randolph County with 23,430 total cases (16,309 cases per 100,000 residents) and 334 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,612 total cases (14,957 cases per 100,000 residents) and 218 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,070 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,561 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 331,307 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 311,762 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 50.05 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. New cases increased by 201,786 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,350 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 796,010.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
