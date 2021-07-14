Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 995 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,020,833. There were a total of 12,615 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,908 cases (910 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 33 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.