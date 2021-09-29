Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, new cases grow by nearly 4,800 as hospitalizations dip

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 4,789 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 36,108 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,454 cases (11,813 cases per 100,000 residents) and 834 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,760 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,440 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 803 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 57,849 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,800 total cases (14,630 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,420 cases (14,570 cases per 100,000 residents) and 264 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,800 total cases (12,765 cases per 100,000 residents) and 507 deaths; Randolph County with 20,292 total cases (14,124 cases per 100,000 residents) and 281 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,039 total cases (12,129 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 142 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 93% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,444 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,010 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 63 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 314,782 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 295,380 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.05 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 83,959 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,142 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 689,534.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.