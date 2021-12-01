Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,039 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 31,301 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 70,723 cases (13,166 cases per 100,000 residents) and 924 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,057 active cases of COVID-19 and 69,741 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 42 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,760 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,482 total cases (16,213 cases per 100,000 residents) and 349 deaths; Davidson County with 26,920 cases (16,061 cases per 100,000 residents) and 318 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,181 total cases (14,173 cases per 100,000 residents) and 585 deaths; Randolph County with 22,705 total cases (15,804 cases per 100,000 residents) and 330 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,072 total cases (14,330 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,776 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,157 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 26 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 328,043 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 305,478 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 48.37 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 119,404 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,661 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 778,489.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
