Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,700 people hospitalized

Cone Health: There were 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 91% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,529 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,757 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 145 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 302,547 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 280,504 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.54 million doses have been administered in that same time.