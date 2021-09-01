Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,700 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 7,248 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 43,745 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 13.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 56,338 cases and 772 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,433 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,287 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 150 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 51,111 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,835 total cases and 297 deaths; Davidson County with 20,599 cases and 218 deaths; Forsyth County with 43,269 total cases and 460 deaths; Randolph County with 17,620 total cases and 256 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,530 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 91% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,529 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,757 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 145 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 302,547 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 280,504 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.54 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 39.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 120,625 from the day before. The CDC also reported 769 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 637,385.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
