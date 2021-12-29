Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 9,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 9,377 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 37,719 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 17.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 76,072 cases (14,162 cases per 100,000 residents) and 937 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,287 active cases of COVID-19 and 74,880 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 939 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 107 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 70,653 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 29,690 total cases (17,515 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 28,883 cases (17,232 cases per 100,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Forsyth County with 57,553 total cases (15,316 cases per 100,000 residents) and 616 deaths; Randolph County with 24,283 total cases (16,902 cases per 100,000 residents) and 341 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,133 total cases (15,529 cases per 100,000 residents) and 220 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,339 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,122 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 130 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 334,371 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 314,173 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 52.8 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. New cases increased by 441,278 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,627 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 816,239.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
