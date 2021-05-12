Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests hovers around 5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,493 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 986,443. There were a total of 18,883 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,293 cases (880 cases per 10,000 residents) and 701 deaths. That's an increase of 101 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,052 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,947 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 707 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 41 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,284 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,187 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,123 total cases (1,069 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Davidson County with 16,545 cases (987 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,783 total cases (936 cases per 10,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Randolph County with 15,018 total cases (1,045 cases per 10,000 residents) and 227 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,612 total cases (836 cases per 10,000 residents) and 108 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, six more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,830 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 29 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 933 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 35 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 186,214 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 170,212 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.68 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.57 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 22,258 from the day before. The CDC also reported 415 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 579,366. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
