Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 12.2%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,607 total cases (1,157 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,630 cases (1,052 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,303 total cases (1,002 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,855 total cases (1,104 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,412 total cases (924 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,700 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 21 more than Tuesday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,580 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 115 more than on Monday.