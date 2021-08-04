Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 12.2%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,413 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,062,300. There were a total of 24,277 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 12.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 50,335 cases (937 cases per 10,000 residents) and 734 deaths. That's an increase of 99 cases since Tuesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,162 active cases of COVID-19 and 49,360 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,466 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,607 total cases (1,157 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,630 cases (1,052 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,303 total cases (1,002 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,855 total cases (1,104 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,412 total cases (924 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,700 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 21 more than Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,580 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 115 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 284,789 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 266,620 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.87 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 35.17 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 78,806 from the day before. The CDC also reported 392 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 611,791. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.