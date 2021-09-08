Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 15.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 4,752 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 22,842 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 15.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 58,026 cases and 778 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,569 active cases of COVID-19 and 56,987 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 166 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 52,675 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 22,594 total cases and 299 deaths; Davidson County with 21,900 cases and 227 deaths; Forsyth County with 44,743 total cases and 471 deaths; Randolph County with 18,227 total cases and 264 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,861 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,894 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,790 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 306,075 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 284,483 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.71 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 40 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 47,728 from the day before. The CDC also reported 242 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 647,461.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.