Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 15.8%

Cone Health: There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,894 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,790 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 more than on Monday.

Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 306,075 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 284,483 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.71 million doses have been administered in that same time.