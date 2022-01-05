Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 31.8%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,787 total cases (18,752 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,359 cases (18,113 cases per 100,000 residents) and 344 deaths; Forsyth County with 62,919 total cases (16,458 cases per 100,000 residents) and 626 deaths; Randolph County with 25,394 total cases (17,676 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,875 total cases (16,344 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 194 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 85% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,542 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,099 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 91 more than on Monday.