Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 31.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 20,770 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 55,976 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 31.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 80,654 cases (15,015 cases per 100,000 residents) and 947 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 6,305 active cases of COVID-19 and 78,868 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 952 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 194 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 72,019 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,787 total cases (18,752 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,359 cases (18,113 cases per 100,000 residents) and 344 deaths; Forsyth County with 62,919 total cases (16,458 cases per 100,000 residents) and 626 deaths; Randolph County with 25,394 total cases (17,676 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,875 total cases (16,344 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 194 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 85% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,542 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,099 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 91 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the latest data available, 335,990 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 315,547 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 56.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 828,417 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,559 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 825,106.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.