Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Total number of deaths statewide surpass 7,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 6,952 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 582,348. There were a total of 33,997 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, a record 17.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 26,536 cases (494 cases per 10,000 residents) and 320 deaths. That's an increase of 246 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,847 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 22,995 cumulative cases, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 312 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 238 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,143 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,834 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,119 total cases (656 cases per 10,000 residents) and 124 deaths; Davidson County with 9,551 total cases (570 cases per 10,000 residents) and 86 deaths; Forsyth County with 21,913 total cases (573 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Randolph County with 8,788 total cases (612 cases per 10,000 residents) and 133 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,752 total cases (522 cases per 10,000 residents) and 29 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,076 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 80 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,893 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 112 more than on Monday, according to the most recent data. It marked the 16th day in a row that daily hospitalizations exceeded 3,000 since first hitting that milestone on Dec. 21.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 20.73 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 173,915 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,800 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 352,464. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
