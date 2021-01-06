Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Total number of deaths statewide surpass 7,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 6,952 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 582,348. There were a total of 33,997 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, a record 17.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 26,536 cases (494 cases per 10,000 residents) and 320 deaths. That's an increase of 246 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.

