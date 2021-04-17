Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

GREENSBORO — Alejandra Thompson and her family came from New York, where she had worked high-powered jobs at L'Oréal and Chanel.
Former NFL executive Michael Humphrey soon will relocate from northern Virginia with his family, for his new post at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
Ethan James will return from Raleigh and bring his popular YouTube channel, "The Honest Carpenter."
All three have been enticed by the Boomerang Greensboro Campaign of Action Greensboro.
An arm of the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Action Greensboro launched the campaign in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
It sought to attract back to the city of nearly 300,000 those between the ages 30 to 55, who were born here or attended college here, or professionals who formerly lived here.
Earlier this month, it announced that 10 had returned or committed to returning.
"I have been overwhelmed with the number so far," said Cecelia Thompson, Action Greensboro executive director.
"I didn’t anticipate announcing 10 at the first quarter of this year," she said. "If we can maintain that momentum, that would be great."
As of last week, the campaign worked with 125 more prospects, Cecelia Thompson said.
She and volunteers are currently working with 23 of them who have expressed a desire to move back. She provides services such as job search support and school information.
"The caliber of talent has been really impressive," Thompson said.
Before the Boomerang Greensboro campaign, Action Greensboro already had its Campus Greensboro program to try to retain college students after graduation.
"We are thinking about that full pipeline of talent that includes retention of our college students, engagement of young professionals," Thompson said.
"And then, how do we attract people back who have left and are ready to come back and start the next chapter of their lives?"
The Boomerang Greensboro campaign touts amenities such as the lower cost of living, health care, green space, restaurants and breweries — and those to come such as the Downtown Greenway and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Although young people reflect a community's vitality, Thompson sees particular advantages in attracting boomerangs.
"They are coming back with a familiarity," she said. "But they are also coming back with a different lens of expertise and experiences."
Action Greensboro didn't coin the term "boomerang" for those it sought. It's a common one in talent development and recruitment work, Thompson said.
As it created the campaign, it looked at others around the country focused on talent attraction.
Tulsa Remote, for example, provides $10,000 incentives to remote workers to relocate to the Oklahoma city.
Cecelia Thompson expressed reservations. "How are we going to make sure they stay in the city, if it’s just about the money?" she said.
The Cemala Foundation provided $50,000 to the boomerang campaign for costs such as marketing materials.
Action Greensboro mailed gift boxes to nearly 100 boomerang prospects, identified by their local friends. Gift boxes included brochures and locally-made and donated gourmet popcorn from Chad's Carolina Corn.
The COVID-19 pandemic actually benefited the campaign.
"People in big metro areas are thinking about, what does their life look like in the future and can they remote-work?" Thompson said. "Can they continue with their big job and move to a city like Greensboro and just have a better quality of life and a lower cost of living?"
Yes, a few decided.
Most are working remotely if they have a job, Thompson said. Or they are returning to work for a family business.
The list includes names from well-known families, such as Brantley, Brenner, Buffington and Soles.
But, Thompson added, "We are very intentional about the campaign being inclusive and reflective of Greensboro’s diversity."
Among the questions as they move forward: "How do we make this program a sustainable initiative of Action Greensboro?" Thompson said. "That's going to require some sponsorships from businesses and organizations."
The greatest obstacle?
Finding the right job opportunity for boomerangs, Thompson said.
"I don’t think it’s because of lack of opportunity here," she said. "We’re not a headhunter. We are not advertising job descriptions. ... We are finding people who are interested in coming back and needing to find the right fit for them professionally. That is a challenge in navigating job openings and companies maybe interested in creating a position for the right talent."
The other obstacle is "This is a marathon and not a sprint," she said. "Moving from another city is a huge life decision. It has to be something that will take time and feel right for them."
Let's meet three boomerangs who have made the leap.
Alejandra Thompson
"This is our dream home," Alejandra Thompson (no relation to Cecelia Thompson) says as she walks through with her husband, Andrew Jordan.
It's not in New York, where Thompson spent 12 years working for L'Oréal and Chanel.
It's a 6,000-square-foot home in New Irving Park, in her hometown of Greensboro.
Thompson has joined Greensboro-based Thompson Traders, as vice president of luxury brands. The family business works with artisans from India and her mother's native Mexico, providing decorative metal products, particularly in copper, for kitchens and baths.
Now 35, Alejandra Thompson was born here, the youngest of four children of Alejandra Ochoa de Thompson and Clifford Thompson.
But after graduating in 2004 from the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, she didn't stick around.
She lived in Paris for a year, graduated from Emory University in Atlanta, then got the job offer from L'Oréal.
"I left Greensboro to do this dream job, making up names for lipsticks and collections," she said. "It was so much fun."
After eight years, she joined Chanel. She and Jordan married, bought a 1,300-square-foot apartment and had a daughter.
Then the pandemic hit. Their employers closed their offices, saying employees should work from home.
"That night we said, 'We're not going to work from home in New York City,'" Thompson said.
Two days later, they were at her parents' home in Greensboro, thinking they would stay for two weeks.
They're still there, living with her parents, their daughter and baby boy.
It became more difficult to think about returning to New York, Thompson said. Although she loved Chanel, working remotely still didn't allow much time for family.
"My children are best friends with my cousins," she said. "My two brothers live here. My mom and dad are here. My husband’s family split time between Atlanta and Hilton Head. If we had been in New York, they never would have even met our son for a few months."
Her brother, Clifford Thompson, volunteers with the Boomerang Greensboro campaign.
He sent real estate listings. "'Look at this, compared to your apartment in New York,'" he told his sister. "'Look at how much land you get. Look at the square feet.'"
He introduced them to friends and restaurants. "He said, 'These people used to live in New York. These people used to live in San Francisco. These people used to live in LA.'"
He showed potential office space to Jordan, where he could continue working remotely with a real estate company in New York.
It worked. Alejandra Thompson left Chanel and joined the family business.
Their new home, built in the 1970s, is under renovation; the family hopes to move there in June.
The city has changed since she graduated from high school in 2004, she said. She's happy that stores Anthropologie and H&M are now located here.
"What I love about Greensboro is that there are hidden gems," she said. "There are people who have done amazing things and they’re just a normal Greensboro resident."
"If we were to publish the amount of super-successful business owners, poets, writers, artists that live in Greensboro and the things they have accomplished, it’s kind of amazing for where we are located in the world and the town we are," she said. "I’m very excited to get to know all these incredible people who are living a beautiful, calm life here."
Ethan James
After a seven-year absence, Ethan James soon will return to Greensboro, the city where he went to college.
He will rent an apartment, and set up shop at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, a small business incubator.
There, he will film how-to videos for his popular YouTube Channel, "The Honest Carpenter."
"Being vaccinated and moving back to a place where I know a lot of people and kind of know the vibe of Greensboro, I am totally looking forward to it," James said.
The Boomerang Greensboro campaign helped make it happen.
A native of Greenville, N.C., he had arrived in 2000 at UNCG. He graduated as an English major, and eventually started a carpentry business.
He moved to Emerald Isle in 2014 to remodel a house, then ended up in Raleigh.
His knee began to bother him. "What am I going to do if I can't work construction anymore?" he wondered.
So he started a blog about home ownership, construction and carpentry. "The Honest Carpenter" brand was born.
But no one wanted to read about construction and carpentry; they wanted to see it, he said. So in 2018, without any video experience, he filmed his first few videos for YouTube, the online video platform owned by Google.
It took off. "The Honest Carpenter" channel has hit 30 million views, is about to hit 300,000 subscribers and is watched in more than five countries.
His videos have tackled topics such as worst circular saw mistakes, changing miter saw and table saw blades, and SPF lumber.
He splits ad revenue from video views with Google and YouTube.
But he missed Greensboro.
Raleigh is larger and thriving — but more expensive and a bit impersonal, James said.
"If you don’t work for one of the larger companies, if you’re not in the medical or tech field, you would be surprised at how difficult it can be to even get in a conversation with someone," James said.
In Greensboro, "You can have a network of people that might loosely know each other," he said. "It makes it very easy to meet other people and socialize with a broad group and spectrum of people."
Friends here had suggested for years that he return.
A real estate agent helped him look for a house to buy. He ultimately opted to rent.
He contacted Cecelia Thompson. She helped him find workshop and studio space.
"Just having somebody plugged in there, to say here are three or four potential options, made all the difference," James said. "I would probably be in a storage unit somewhere if she hadn’t done that."
Michael Humphrey
Michael Humphrey read the job description from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and thought, "This is my role."
The foundation wanted to hire a vice president of operations and equity.
The successful candidate would lead the design of policies and programs that support a diverse and inclusive workplace.
He or she would manage human resources and operational functions, while developing partnerships with diverse community groups.
Humphrey fit the bill.
And he always had talked of moving back to his hometown, where he grew up in Benbow Park. Here, he had followed to N.C. A&T his parents, Norman L. Humphrey Sr. and Bobbie Humphrey, and older brother Norman Jr.
Humphrey had graduated from A&T in industrial technology, worked for Konica and earned an MBA from Wake Forest University.
He spent 13 years as a National Football League executive, representing the NFL in diversity and inclusion initiatives as director of planning and business strategy.
He oversaw operations and finance for a church in Brooklyn, New York.
Most recently, he ran his own custom clothing business from northern Virginia, where he lives.
Now 56, "I have a skill set that falls into a lot of different categories, a lot of different industries," Humphrey said. "But I didn't want to come back doing just anything."
Wake Forest connections helped to put him in touch with Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro. Thompson forwarded his resume to Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president.
Humphrey began working remotely with the Community Foundation on Feb. 1. He will relocate here in May; his wife and three children soon will follow. His wife, Erika, will continue doing consultant work remotely.
"I am ecstatic," he said about the new job and move.
Although his parents are deceased, he has stayed in touch with family friends here, and still returns to A&T Homecoming.
In the 24 years since he's been gone, Humphrey has noticed some changes, although it's too soon to pinpoint them.
The city's geographic borders have stretched. And with the city's racial diversity, he said, "You hope it says something about its inclusiveness."
As Humphrey thinks of his parents, he said, "I have choked back tears, thinking of how proud they would be, knowing the nature of the work that I’m involved in, in this city that was our family’s homeplace."
