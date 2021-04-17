Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

"That night we said, 'We're not going to work from home in New York City,'" Thompson said.

Two days later, they were at her parents' home in Greensboro, thinking they would stay for two weeks.

They're still there, living with her parents, their daughter and baby boy.

It became more difficult to think about returning to New York, Thompson said. Although she loved Chanel, working remotely still didn't allow much time for family.

"My children are best friends with my cousins," she said. "My two brothers live here. My mom and dad are here. My husband’s family split time between Atlanta and Hilton Head. If we had been in New York, they never would have even met our son for a few months."

Her brother, Clifford Thompson, volunteers with the Boomerang Greensboro campaign.

He sent real estate listings. "'Look at this, compared to your apartment in New York,'" he told his sister. "'Look at how much land you get. Look at the square feet.'"

He introduced them to friends and restaurants. "He said, 'These people used to live in New York. These people used to live in San Francisco. These people used to live in LA.'"