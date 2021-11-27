GREENSBORO — No credit necessary.

That's what they all say at College Park Baptist Church, where the congregation and its friends welcomed the Triad's first Afghan refugees in September in the weeks after the U.S. ended the long-running war in Afghanistan.

There's something in a book that guides them that says to welcome the stranger — and not reluctantly, says the Rev. Michael Usey, the pastor at College Park, whose volunteer group worked with N.C. African Services Coalition to adopt the first Afghan refugees to arrive.

"Every religion that I know of puts a great emphasis on welcoming the stranger, and Christianity is no different," Usey said. "Jesus' family were displaced in Bethlehem for his birth, and later immigrants to Egypt. Jesus' last parable before his death taught his friends that, when they welcomed the stranger, they actually were welcoming him."

College Park Baptist Church is one of many groups in the Triad to step up to help out, although the work is not done. About 350 Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled in Greensboro, according to N.C. African Services Coalition.

Agencies like the African Services Coalition, Church World Service and World Relief Triad are under contract to help resettle refugees that have arrived under a special program from Afghanistan. They continue to reach out to the community for help. They need volunteers, sponsors and financial support.

Here with almost nothing, some of those newcomers fought alongside and actively helped U.S. soldiers during the decades-long war in Afghanistan while others are fleeing the resulting turmoil as the United States pulled troops from the country.

College Park had less than a week to prepare to help the first of several families the church would eventually aid. The young family, with a 2-year-old and a month-old infant — born in mid-flight out of the war-torn country — were the first Afghans out of Kabul to arrive in the Triad and one of the first in the state. Their names aren’t being released for privacy as they get accustomed to their new surroundings, but also because of the haste in which people were removed from Kabul. The father is nursing bullet wounds from serving alongside U.S. soldiers.

The church's involvement started when it was announced that the United States would resettle refugees here, and they wanted to be a part of the solution, as they and other groups had in the past with other arriving refugees. The Sunday before the family was to arrive, the congregation took up an offering to help with expenses.

By the end of September, a group chat had been set up among members of the church and others.

These select emails and texts help to tell the story of how College Park helped the first family that resettled in the Triad:

* * * *

Sept. 27

Friends,

I've started a new thread for emails about our Afghani family. I toured the apt this morning with Juanita—It's been freshly painted, new frig and stove, fresh flooring, subway tile in the tiny bathroom.

BNG has our checks, our application, and our renters insurance; just waiting on water and power to be transferred, and Don will have the sofa delivered. We'll need a stack-able washer/dryer for them at some point.

Let's keep posting updates on this thread please.

Thanks for everything so far,

msu (the pastor, Michael S. Usey)

The congregation is supposed to get at least a 48-hour notice of the family's arrival. At this point, they're expecting the family in four days.

* * * *

Sept. 28: 7:47 a.m.

Greetings Michael and team!

Please let me know if I can be of any assistance during this fast & furious week of apartment preparations.

Regards,

Vicki Dithane

Community Sponsorship Developer

Sept. 28, 12:43 p.m.

We have keys, and the apartment is open right now, with people there to help, if you want to bring stuff by.

msu

Sept. 28, 1:36 p.m.

Hey everyone. Here is the Google doc. The list is almost completely full! Wow! You should be able to add a row if you think of an item you’d like to contribute that you don’t see already. ... If anyone would like to purchase fresh, new jammies for the girls I think that would be a sweet gesture. This is often done for kids in foster care to ease the anxiety of being in a new place on the first night.

Kara

Sept. 28, 2:26 p.m.

I’d recommend mattress pads for the beds including waterproof pads for the two young girls.

Michie

Sept. 28, 4:44 p.m.

We have the chest of drawers too that needs transportation. Also have the matching dresser w/mirror, bedside table, tv stand/storage cabinet, narrow storage cabinet, white loveseat, some large throw pillows that can be used to sit on too. ...If we can use here let me know.

Kim

Sept. 28, 5:26 p.m.

Hi, Kim, and thanks! Of your items, we can use the chest of drawers and dresser with mirror. All of the other things we have covered, and the smallish apartment is getting full! But the dressers are very much needed.

I could pick them up in my trusty U-Haul in the morning if that works. Just let me know where to come and how early is early for you!

Don

Sept. 28, 6:23 p.m.

Thank you to everyone! The apartment looks great thus far! I am working on a photo board (for the closet) so the family can at least see our pictures with our first names! If you don’t have a picture on Facebook, then I don’t have a picture of you! You are welcome to send me one!

Also, I will be in charge on getting a group to meet the family at the airport with some welcome signs, balloons, etc. whenever we get the word! Any questions/comments/suggestions, feel free to text me or email me! Thanks!

Juanita

* * * *

Sept. 29, 9:29 p.m.

The (mattress store) will be delivering tomorrow between 11-1 so someone will need to meet them since I’m out of town.

Michie

* * * *

Sept. 30, 4:54 a.m.

Don, who had been asked to coordinate setting up the apartment, says he's "amazed at how quickly and efficiently" the group has pulled together to furnish the family's new home. He calls it inspiring but says he wants to share a thought.

I think we’re at a critical point in the collection of material things for this young family. That point is that we are close to having everything needed for a comfortable, well-furnished home for this young family. The risk is, rather than slowing the donation pipeline, we keep collecting things that are being offered with all the best intentions but which could serve to overwhelm the family and their new living space.

I think we as a core group need to manage the inflow of donations and communicate that we have basically everything needed for the time being. Maybe several months from now, we’ll need to replenish supplies or add new items that they or we determine they need. The exception is for items that we now realize that we haven’t thought of, and there may be a number of those. (One I just thought about is a SMALL toy box and/or a SMALL bookshelf for the children’s room!)

Sept. 30, 8:27 a.m.

Yes! Thank you, Don, for pointing this out!

Juanita

Sept. 30, 10:05 a.m.

Usey's subject line: Family is arriving tonight.

PTI, DL 2091!

I need someone today to go to the kitchen and make sure we have all the items on the kitchen checklist, please. We can go into the airport with signs and stuff, but we have to wear masks of course. We'll need someone to drive them to the apt with our new car seats (we have them).

See some of you tonight.

msu

Sept. 30, 10:24 a.m.

I am happy to drive them if somebody amazing will install the car seats safely in my car.

Terri

Sept. 30, 10:26 a.m.

One of my weird skills is installing car seats. I can meet at the airport early to install them… maybe 9pm?

Meagan

Sept. 30, 10:32 a.m.

The cool new car seats are at the apartment.

One quick reminder: once the family is in the apt, we will have to wait to be invited to enter (I know you know this), but I understand it's even more a sign of respect for Afghan culture. I'm learning too.

msu

Sept. 30, 10:47 a.m.

Hi:

Sorry for all of the emails, everyone. Another thought: Is there any food or water at the apartment? At least enough for snacks through the night? Again, happy to grab some if needed.

Meagan

Sept. 30, 10:50 a.m.

ASC (African Services Coalition) is bringing ethnic food for the frig and pantry. Allyson is going to get stables today--she'll be at the apt in 30 mins. She also going over the kitchen checklist and checking that everything they need has arrived especially for the kitchen.

msu

Sept. 30, 2:17 p.m.

Sorry for all the emails. Here's a good link to Afghanistan culture and foods.

Michie

At 10:47 p.m., the family arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The journey had taken the Afghan refugees thousands of miles from Kabul to Germany to a military base in Texas before bringing them to the concourse at PTI where they were met with banners, balloons and cheers.

“Welcome home,” Million Mekonnen, executive director of the refugee resettlement group N.C. African Services Coalition, said with the help of an interpreter.

At this point, the family has much of the material things. They now will need the support of people who will help them become more independent.

* * * *

Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.

I'll send out asap a sign-up sheet for their needs for the next couple of months: tutoring, shopping, outings, finances, and transportation. Alyson is going to be the other point person for this fam going forward.

msu

Oct. 2, 11:21 a.m.

There is a free app called tarjimly that you can download on your phone from the app store and it translates for free and includes the languages of Afghanistan.

Michie

* * * *

Oct. 3, 7:42 a.m.

The volunteers, not all of whom are church members, brainstorm help for the father's medical care and the family's as a whole. The families coming from Afghanistan do not have the same benefits as refugees who go through a process that can take years (this will later change). Some ask others on the thread to reach out to medical providers they know who might help pro bono. Another works in a free medical clinic and says she would be willing to talk to the family's case manager. There are other suggestions but they also realize the enormity of the issue, considering this isn't the only family expected.

There should be a bigger plan to provide Healthcare for all the Afghan families coming to Greensboro.

Mark

By the first week in October, the adults have medical appointments. Timing is critical for the father's injured leg, especially, Usey says in the group email. The team is working on medical appointments that will come for the girls.

For their part, the parents are navigating their new life and the routine: Usey notices there is a clothesline outside but that is not allowed at the apartment. They could be fined. He gets word to them as a reminder.

* * * *

Oct. 4, 1:14 p.m.

Hey everyone!

Thank you all SO MUCH for your help, donations, errands, prayers, emails, and support for the family so far.

In an effort to get us all organized, can you please fill out this survey? Michael has identified 6 key areas of support. Based on your interests, skill set, and spiritual gifts, we will form sub-committees, email groups, and group chats. When a need arises, Michael and I will filter it through these sub-committees so that it gets handled quickly (and not lost in an email chain).

Alyson

By the end of the day's group chat, Usey has an update:

Tonight will be the 2nd Afghani fam's arrival. Wednesday we have 2 large families coming and on Sat another!

msu

* * * *

Since that night the church members and volunteers welcomed the first family at the airport, there have been hundreds of similar scenarios across the state as communities help to absorb the arrivals.

The resettlement agencies say more of the refugees are in need of this type of goodwill — although it doesn't have to follow the College Park blueprint for helping someone embark on a new life.

But through them, others see just how little (donating items, transporting to the grocery store) or how much (setting up an apartment) it can take.

The ones who have been driving them to the grocery store, helping to navigate setting up the discount cable that helps them connect to stations in their language, and using an online translation app to communicate, say they are thankful to get the opportunity.

Usey can remember the moment he was most thankful to help the family.

It happened when the father, in his mid-20s, showed him the Air Force Reserve Command patch.

"I asked my Air Force veteran friend and it wouldn't have been given lightly," Usey said."So I knew that our 26-year-old had fought to protect U.S. servicemen and women there and I was most thankful that we could be a small part of aiding him."

Another was as important to Usey.

"When I realized that the 22-year-old mother had two small girls," Usey said, "and that all three of them were not going to be under the jurisdiction of the Taliban and its misogynistic machinations."

