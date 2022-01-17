Well, we got through one snowstorm. Now, we wait to see if there's more.

GREENSBORO — Well, we made it. Some of us better than others it seems.
The South was hit hard on Sunday with the first real winter storm of the year, a brutal and bitter blast of cold and wind that predictably knocked out power and coated roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
And depending on where you lived in the Piedmont Triad, you either felt the full force of it ... or streamed “The Matrix Resurrections.”
As much as 10 inches of snow fell in some areas of North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S., although it wasn’t long before it felt like a slab of concrete.
On Monday, residents and businesses tried to dig themselves out under a beautiful sun that didn’t shine for nearly long enough. Soon, the wind picked up and the sky turned gray — a forewarning of a bleak week of winter weather to come.
Today’s high will be 40 degrees followed by an almost balmy 47 degrees on Wednesday. But that’s as good as gets. After that, the temperature drops savagely through next week. Just picture “The Day After Tomorrow.”
On Friday, the high will be 30 degrees. The low? It’s expected to be, gulp, 18 degrees. And those are prime conditions for more snow — and more streaming of shows.
How much and where? No one knows yet, for sure. Of course, that could change some in the next few days. But the cold looks like it’s here to stay.
Meanwhile, the South is still trying to recover from Sunday’s onslaught.
Flights canceled at Piedmont Triad International Airport needed to be rescheduled.
Parts of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Kentucky had lost power — but North Carolina was the hardest hit. While thousands in the area were still without power on Monday — Sunday’s peak was around 100,000 outages statewide — Duke Energy crews systematically worked to get electricity back to many homes by early evening.
Roads, however, were a different story. By Monday, major arteries such as Battleground Avenue were passable, but getting there wasn’t easy from many neighborhoods in the city. If you lived in the county, anyone without an ATV or a bobsled team had it much tougher.
Besides, it wasn’t like there was anywhere to go.
Shops.
Offices.
Schools.
Everything was closed. Not us in the newspaper business, of course. But who’s complaining? OK, we are. A little.
Don’t go out. That was a mantra repeated — and at times, pleaded — by local and state public safety officials throughout Sunday. But people traveled, anyway.
In High Point, there were 41 calls for help on Sunday. They ranged from cars stuck in ditches to crashes, which there were only five.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a Highway Patrol spokesman, said that by afternoon, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service.
In Raleigh, two people died when their car drove off the road and into trees. The driver and passenger, both 41-year-old South Carolina residents, were pronounced dead at the scene. Knox said investigators believe the car was driving too fast for the conditions.
In Durham, a tractor-trailer slid off an overpass along N.C. 147. The truck’s cab landed upright, while the trailer came down in a vertical position from the bridge to the highway below.
Virginia State Police said traffic came to a standstill on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County for several hours Sunday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the truck’s cab disconnected from the trailer.
In Tennessee, it was an apocalyptic scene: abandoned and wrecked cars on snow-covered roads.
But that was then.
Now, we’ve gotten through the worst of it. Now, we can only watch and wait to see if there’s more.
On Monday, employees at grocery and retail stores worked to restock shelves that were predictably picked clean of the usual items: bread, batteries and bottled water.
Generators have been in demand and the gas needed to power them. There may be a run on them again.
Winter is with us in all its frightening force and frigid fury. If we can just ride it out.
Still, it doesn’t take much of a stroll down Memory Lane arrive to December 2018, when this city experienced one of the worst winter storms of all time, to know things can get worse. Much worse.
Of course, that was a different time then. There were fewer streaming services.
We should be just fine.
