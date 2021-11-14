Westbound lanes of I-40/85 reopen after passenger fled during traffic stop and was struck by a vehicle in Alamance County

MEBANE — Troopers have reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 40/85 after a passenger who fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release.

The westbound lanes were closed since shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol said in the release.

Around that time, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office had stopped a vehicle on westbound I-40/85 near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County, troopers said.

A passenger from the vehicle fled on foot, traveling across the interstate. The passenger was struck in the westbound lanes of the highway and died at the scene, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing and authorities said more details will later be released.