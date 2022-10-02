Western Greensboro temporarily switched to Winston-Salem water

GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, Greensboro will temporarily switch the western part of the city from its chloramine-treated water to Winston-Salem’s free chlorination water, the city of Greensboro said in a news release. Both treatments are standard disinfectants in drinking water.

The switch is being made while maintenance is performed on Greensboro’s storage tank and will be in effect until mid-November, the city said.

The area affected includes around Piedmont Triad International Airport, near Regional and Swing roads, and extends to the county line at Colfax.

During this time, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is normal and does not adversely impact the water quality, the release said.

Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems. These customers will be contacted directly, the city said.

For more information, call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.