GREENSBORO — A judge has ruled against 36 congregations suing to leave the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church over theological reasons. Because the United Methodist Church holds a trust on the properties of member churches, the congregations in the lawsuit, which includes those in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, said they felt as if they were being “held for ransom.” Members can obviously leave for other congregations, but their houses of worship remain under the control of the United Methodist Church.

That is, unless those churches decide to pay a severance fee of sorts.

On Monday, a motion to dismiss the suit was granted by Superior Court Judge Richard L. Doughton — making it that much harder for member churches to break away without a financial penalty.

“We are grateful for this ruling,” according to a statement released by the Western North Carolina Conference. “In all of this, the overarching goal of the Western NC Conference is to move through this process in a spirit where we can support, bless and love each other. A tenant of our faith is that we embrace a church built through loving relationships rather than uniformity in thought and action.” Local pastors who could be reached for comment referred questions to attorneys handling the case.

Among the initial plaintiffs were Groometown United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Fairfield United Methodist Church in High Point and Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.

Aimee Yeager, the conference’s director of communications, said the organization would move forward in “grace and fairness.”

“We remain focused on our mission, which is to serve Jesus, equip disciples and transform the world,” Yeager said.

The initial churches suing represented about 4% — or 16,467 members — out of the nearly 1,000 local United Methodist Church congregations in the conference. Some were built before the Civil War with members taking care of them over the years without assistance from the denomination, according to the suit.

“There are no bad players,” the Rev. Charles Kyker of Christ United Methodist Church in Hickory, one of three pastors leading the effort, said after the suit was filed. “No bad people. It’s just that we disagree on some foundational realities.”

The Western North Carolina Conference is one of several that have been sued by member churches wanting those property trusts terminated.

In 2019, during a special called session at the General Conference meeting of all congregations, the organization’s Book of Discipline was refined to allow some churches a pathway to leave. The Book of Discipline outlines doctrines and United Methodist Church law, which cannot be changed without a vote of the global body.

In particular, paragraph 2,553 specifies churches wanting to leave based on how their congregations feel about human sexuality can keep their property under certain guidelines.

Kyker, the Hickory pastor and a former banker, said that the churches trying to break away are not doing so because of the debate over human sexuality but broader theological issues.

“We love and affirm homosexuals,” Kyker said. “We have them in our churches and in our families. They are our sisters and brothers and aunts and uncles and we love them. So the issue to us is not human sexuality but scriptural authority.”

The denomination’s judicial council, the group’s highest court, has ruled that paragraph 2,553 is the only path for churches seeking disaffiliation that would still allow them to keep their property.

“There are a few stipulations, and most of those are financials,” Yeager said, “so the lawsuit seems to be a way to maneuver around their financial obligations.”

Those obligations include the group’s regularly paid annual “apportionment” for two years. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs represent about 7% of the conference budget, which collectively totals nearly $1.2 million annually.

Kyker said most of the churches suing are small to mid-sized congregations. He said the group came up with an alternative financial arrangement that was rejected by the Western North Carolina Conference.

The presiding Bishop Ken Carter said in a written statement when the lawsuit was filed that the leadership has tried to work with the group of churches.

“Despite our efforts to engage these churches in this process,” Carter said, “they have refused to follow The Book of Discipline, choosing to file this lawsuit instead.”