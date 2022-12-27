 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What did you learn about protecting your home (or yourself) from sub-freezing temps?

  • 0
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures

When bitter cold temps visit North Carolina again, what would you advise others to do to be prepared?

 CNN Weather

Now that we're all thawing out from single-digit lows over the weekend, what lessons did you learn?

Whether it was installing hard-cover outdoor faucet protectors or stopping cold air from blasting under the doors - or driving tips? - we know you learned something that could help the rest of us.

What worked, and what didn't work so well?

We want to share the best advice with our readers. Post your favorite lesson or two in a comment either online or on our Facebook account, or send an email to annette.ayres@greensboro.com with the subject line: Lessons Learned. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New study discovers why babies kick in the womb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert