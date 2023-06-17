Only two things in life are guaranteed, and that’s death and taxes. But if you live in the Triad during summertime, consider adding two more things to the list — the temperature will be rising and so will the number of bear sightings.

Residents of both Guilford and Forsyth counties have reported seeing black bears in the area in recent weeks. From yards in High Point (May 14) and Clemmons (May 30), to roads in Lewisville (June 1) and Greensboro (June 9), and even near a conveniently-named establishment (June 5 at a Greensboro construction site called “The Bear Project”), bears have been spotted all over the neighboring counties.

The summer sightings are a yearly occurrence in the Piedmont, but it seems 2023 has more sightings floating around social media sites like Facebook and NextDoor.

“The more people who have smartphones in their hands and are able to get a quick video, with the ability to put that video online and have potentially millions of people view it definitely makes wildlife sightings much more present in the public eye,” said Falyn Owens, an extension wildlife biologist for the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, whose agency uses these posts to track black bear numbers for the state.

Many of these interactions, caught on video with a cell phone or doorbell camera, either end with a moment of amazement or a case of bewilderment from the (distanced!) photographer. For most, it’s a harmless encounter, but sadly that is not always the case.

On June 9, Guilford County Animal Services confirmed the authenticity of a Facebook post that said a bear was hit by a car near the Guilford Tech Community College Greensboro campus. Another Facebook post including a picture of a dead bear on the side of the road was shared the following day, but Forsyth County Animal Services was unable to confirm whether this had happened near the Modern Nissan dealership on University Parkway as the comments said it had.

Internet commenters can be harsh in judging a driver who strikes a bear — especially a cub — but the eyes of the law see it as no different from hitting a squirrel, deer or any other woodland creature. There is no penalty for drivers who unintentionally kill a bear with their vehicle, outside of the high financial costs of fixing any damages.

Although there are no official numbers, Owens can assure that the black bear population in North Carolina is at a healthy and stable level. While the NCWRC would rather have population control happen during the hunting season, and not with a car, these instances of bear-human interactions are what Owens likes to call “teachable moments.”

“When people are aware that they might have a bear living in their neighborhood, they are more likely to listen to important advice and recommendations from professionals on how to peacefully co-exist with bears,” Owens said.

Beginning in April and continuing through July, young bears are kicked out of the den as their mother goes into heat and prepares for another litter of bear cubs. These juvenile male bears, now left to their own for the first time, have an instinct to go as far as they can from their homes, which could be the Appalachian Mountains, the Outer Banks or even the central part of the state, in order to find a mate.

Even though they have an end-goal in mind, the bears can easily get distracted by another, stronger instinct — the search for food.

“The single most important thing that drives a bear’s day-today activity is food,” Owens said. “They are extremely food motivated.”

The No. 1 piece of advice that the professionals at the Wildlife Resources Commission give out is being aware of and removing any possible food source that bears would be able to come across and get into. This means birdfeeders, pet food, gardens, grills, trash cans and even the unwatched pic-a-nic basket — yes, Yogi, we’re talking to you — are targets for the wandering creatures.

In some parts of the state, residential areas have become like a bear paradise, full of all-you-can-eat buffets.

“The more they get access to those foods, the more they seek out those foods,” Owens said. “A bear that’s constantly getting in the trash or constantly getting into birdfeeders because people are making those resources available, is going to be a bear that keeps getting into the trash and keeps getting into bird feeders. It trains them that it is a reliable food source.”

There is no foolproof way to keep these curious explorers away from your neighborhood entirely, but once the bears realize there is no food at their convenience, they will continue their search elsewhere.

Black bears are rather skittish around humans, but there is still the off chance a face-to-face interaction could occur.

“If a bear feels like it’s threatened and a person is to close, they can act defensively, so never approach a bear,” Owens said. “But certainly, if by accident, a bear and a person comes in very close contact with one another; fight. Definitely fight, be wild, be scary, throw things if you need to. A black bear is going to respond to that by running away.”

Even if it seems like bears keep adventuring into people’s homes and people keep adventuring into theirs, with housing and road development expanding into wooded and forested areas, it is still very possible for the two to safely and peacefully co-exist.

The NCRWC recommends that North Carolinians become familiar with the BearWise Basics at bearwise.org and to remain alert during the next few weeks as more bears are bound to appear within Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

And make sure to keep an eye on your pic-a-nic baskets.