What name would you choose for the new African penguin chick at the Greensboro Science Center?

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center is asking the public to help select a name for the African penguin who hatched there on Nov. 11. The center's staff has narrowed the choices to three names.

• Newton

• Niffler

• Piper

Voting is now open via a Google Form at https://bit.ly/3F0UiFD and the deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.

"The birth of this African penguin chick is especially important because it aids in sustainability within our Association of Zoos and Aquariums community," Megan Zelinski, the center's aquarist, said in a news release. "The global population of African penguins has declined 73% within the past few decades, so it's crucial we continue to create a genetically diverse and healthy population."

The penguin chick is being kept behind the scenes and will remain there until it's ready to begin acclimation to swimming, the center said in the release. Following success with swimming, the chick will be given access to the exhibit.