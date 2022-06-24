What they're saying: People respond to Roe v Wade decision

“This is a major victory for unborn children and their mothers. Lives are now being protected in Mississippi and in other states around the country as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision. In North Carolina, our work is only beginning. Our laws should recognize that life is a human right."

— Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of North Carolina Values Coalition

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room."

— Roy Cooper, North Carolina governor

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling means the lives of countless unborn children will be saved from abortion, and for that we are profoundly thankful. The Catholic Church has always professed that every human life is a gift from God and holds inestimable value, and even with this step forward, our work to protect the dignity of all human life, from conception to natural death, continues. Today’s ruling also impels us to redouble our efforts to help women and couples facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, and during their early years of parenthood."

— Bishop Peter Jugis, whose Charlotte Catholic Diocese includes Guilford County

"Today the United States Supreme Court voted to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, overruling the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, leaving the question of abortion’s legality to the states. The North Carolina Medical Society position remains that an abortion is a personal health and medical decision to be made by a qualified doctor and patient."

— Chip Baggett, North Carolina Medical Society CEO

“For now, abortion is still legal in North Carolina. But this dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the South, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for abortion care or potentially be forced to remain pregnant against their will. Our highest priority is making sure our patients can get the care they need. Our health center doors remain open, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

— Jenny Black, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic president and CEO

“The Supreme Court has given politicians broad authority to control what we do with our bodies, sending the message that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course of our own lives. While abortion remains legal in North Carolina, our access here is hanging by a thread, and it all depends on the outcome of the November elections. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot for North Carolinians, and who we elect to the General Assembly will determine the future of abortion access for generations.”

— Jillian Riley, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in North Carolina director of public affairs