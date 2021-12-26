What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

Federal offices: Open Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Open Monday
Schools: Closed through Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.
Greensboro Transit: Regular service. No HEAT service through Jan. 2.
High Point Transit: Regular service.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday's collection will be on Tuesday. Tuesday's collection will be on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
