What's closed for the Christmas holiday?
Federal offices: Open Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Open Monday

Schools: Closed through Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.

Greensboro Transit: Regular service. No HEAT service through Jan. 2.

High Point Transit: Regular service.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday's collection will be on Tuesday. Tuesday's collection will be on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 

