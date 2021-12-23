What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

Federal offices: Closed Friday
State offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Friday and Monday
County offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday
ABC stores: Closed Saturday
Schools: Closed through Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.
Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. on Friday. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Jan. 2.
High Point Transit: No service on Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No change to collections this week. However, there will be no collection next week on Monday. Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.