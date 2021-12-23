 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
What's closed for the Christmas holiday?
0 Comments
top story

What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

  • 0

Federal offices: Closed Friday

State offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Friday and Monday

County offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday

ABC stores: Closed Saturday

Schools: Closed through Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.

Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. on Friday. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Jan. 2.

High Point Transit: No service on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No change to collections this week. However, there will be no collection next week on Monday. Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert