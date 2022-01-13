 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Federal offices: Closed Monday.

State offices: Closed Monday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday.

High Point offices: Closed Monday.

Guilford County offices: Closed Monday.

ABC stores: Closed Monday.

Guilford County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: On Monday, GTA, Access GSO and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: Open Monday.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday’s collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

