What's closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
What's closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point offices: Closed today.

Guilford County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Closed today.

Guilford County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: GTA, Access GSO and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: Open today.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

