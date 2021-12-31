What's closed for the New Year's holiday?

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed Saturday
Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. today. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Sunday.
High Point Transit: No service today.
Garbage collection
Greensboro: Monday’s collection was on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection was on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection days were Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
