What's closed for the New Year's holiday?
Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed Saturday

Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. today. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Sunday.

High Point Transit: No service today.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: Monday’s collection was on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection was on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days were Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

