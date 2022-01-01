 Skip to main content
What's closed for the New Year's holiday?
What's closed for the New Year's holiday?

Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed today

Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO service today. No HEAT service through Sunday.

High Point Transit: Regular service.

