What's closed for the New Year's holiday?

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed today
Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO service today. No HEAT service through Sunday.
High Point Transit: Regular service.
