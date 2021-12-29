 Skip to main content
What's closed for the New Year's holiday?
Federal offices: Closed Friday

State offices: Closed Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday

High Point city offices: Closed Friday

County offices: Closed Friday

ABC stores: Closed Saturday

Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Jan. 4.

Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. on Friday. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Sunday.

High Point Transit: No service on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

